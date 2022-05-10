Charleston to hold citywide cleanup Saturday

CHARLESTON — City of Charleston residents and property owners are invited to do their spring cleaning during a citywide cleanup day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

The city reported that participants will be able to dispose of waste in trash bins placed at the Leaf and Limb Drop-off Facility along West Madison Avenue, west of the Coles County Fairgrounds. This service is open exclusively for city of Charleston residential cleanup, not for commercial contracting use.

The trash bins will be available for all waste except for building materials or construction debris exceeding 1 cubic yard, as well as landscape waste, appliances, televisions or other electronics, auto parts, tires, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs and liquid wastes. Mervis Industries will have trash bins for scrap metal and auto parts at the cleanup site.

Waste such as paint may not be disposed of while in liquid form at the cleanup site but can be disposed of when dry. The paint may be absorbed into cat litter or other absorbents, allowing it to dry, and then be disposed of with household waste.

City personnel will be available at the cleanup site to supervise traffic and unloading, and they will have equipment available to assist with heavy materials if needed. The city does not offer any curbside services for this event. For more information, call Charleston City Hall at 217-345-5650.

