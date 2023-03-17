Dicus and Aker are serving alongside school resource officer Erica Roa in the otherwise all male police department. The two new recruits said they recognize what their new jobs mean in the grand scheme of things as they enter male-dominated fields.

Aker said she also hopes to encourage young women who may feel discouraged from pursuing a job in law enforcement because of their gender.

“I've had a lot of people not agree with my choices and think I shouldn't do it because I'm a female. Some people just think that, that females shouldn’t be cops,” Aker said. "For the women out there who are thinking about it, who want to do it, go do it. If that's your dream, if that's what you want to do, then go for it and don't let anybody stop you.”