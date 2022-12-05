 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A GREAT WHITE CHRISTMAS

Charleston's Grace the Shark gets Grinched

CHARLESTON — Grace the Shark has become an accomplice in the Grinch's effort to steal all the Christmas decorations and presents from Whoville. 

Pat Goodwin recently premiered "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" as the 2022 holiday season theme for the 16-foot-tall great white shark lawn display at his home along Coles County Road 1200E southwest of Charleston. Grace debuted there in 2011 and has become a local landmark as her themes have changed with the seasons.

"We had started the wheels turning about ideas this summer and decided on the Grinch," Goodwin said. "Then, it was what was I going to build to make the display"

Grace and Grinch

The Grace the Shark yard decoration, pictured on Monday, along Coles County Road 1200E southwest of Charleston debuted its "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" theme for the 2022 holiday season Saturday night.

In the new display, Grace gives a life-size version of Dr. Seuss' Grinch a ride while hauling a wooden cutout sled laden with stolen items. The display also includes a plush Max the dog riding on the sled and a cutout cannon primed to take down a row of Christmas trees, with the Grinch's mountain lair looming in the background.

Goodwin debuted photos and a video of the display Saturday night on the Grace the Shark page on Facebook.

"Little did I know that the Grinch was going to be the big item this year, it just worked out so," Goodwin said. "Within a few hours of posting on Facebook cars started coming by to see her. It’s been steady with folks stopping by day, and evenings as that’s the best view with the lights."

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

