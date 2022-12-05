Charleston's Grace the Shark gets Grinched

CHARLESTON — Grace the Shark has become an accomplice in the Grinch's effort to steal all the Christmas decorations and presents from Whoville.
Pat Goodwin recently premiered "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" as the 2022 holiday season theme for the 16-foot-tall great white shark lawn display at his home along Coles County Road 1200E southwest of Charleston. Grace debuted there in 2011 and has become a local landmark as her themes have changed with the seasons.
"We had started the wheels turning about ideas this summer and decided on the Grinch," Goodwin said. "Then, it was what was I going to build to make the display"
In the new display, Grace gives a life-size version of Dr. Seuss' Grinch a ride while hauling a wooden cutout sled laden with stolen items. The display also includes a plush Max the dog riding on the sled and a cutout cannon primed to take down a row of Christmas trees, with the Grinch's mountain lair looming in the background.
Goodwin debuted photos and a video of the display Saturday night on the Grace the Shark page on Facebook.
"Little did I know that the Grinch was going to be the big item this year, it just worked out so," Goodwin said. "Within a few hours of posting on Facebook cars started coming by to see her. It’s been steady with folks stopping by day, and evenings as that’s the best view with the lights."
Baby Jack (copy)
Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left.
Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26.
Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
Here are several photos from the 2022 Mattoon Lightworks display of illuminated Christmas decorations at Peterson Park.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Tunnel of lights (copy)
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
Lightworks dinosaurs
Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks.
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
Victorian family
The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background.
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
Lightworks 2 (copy)
Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy)
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
The Grace the Shark yard decoration, pictured on Monday, along Coles County Road 1200E southwest of Charleston debuted its "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" theme for the 2022 holiday season Saturday night.