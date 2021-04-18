CHASE: Get ready for a new show of force in Midwestern journalism

In short, our ability to rally resources, across communities and Midwestern state lines, is creating a faster way of providing a rich scope for our readers than our industry has ever before brought to bear.

The great news today is that this ability just expanded with a fervor, and we're getting ready to flex even bigger muscles in the news gathering fray.

Last week, I had the honor of welcoming the Lee Enterprises newspapers of Iowa and Nebraska into the Midwestern fold.

That means that your Midwestern regional news team now includes 28 daily news operations.

Be watching for the results.

In the coming weeks and months, you will see reporters from Central Illinois working in tandem with journalists from the Omaha World Herald, Wisconsin State Journal, Quad-City Times and a host of other award-winning Midwestern news operations.

We're upping our game on training as well, arming reporters throughout our markets with more sophisticated investigative reporting tools and techniques.

And in the end, it all will be about pooling resources and incredible talents to bring you better local news to you.