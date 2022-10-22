Chess Club creates community for kids at Mattoon library

MATTOON — Every other Saturday children from all over Coles County and the surrounding areas are welcomed to play chess at the Mattoon Public Library.

The Kid's Chess Club is open to children in second through 12th grades who have a variety of skill levels, and is meant to help them learn to play chess and build their skills with the game.

Cathy Lee has been running the club for over five years. As someone who has played chess since she was a child, she said the club helps the kids in a variety of ways.

Some ways children can benefit from the game include improvement of concentration and memory, enhancement of reading and math skills, fostering logic, critical thinking and creativity, and encouraging and rewarding hard work.

"They become more thoughtful in the process, more deliberate with their actions rather than just chaotic," Lee said.

Aside from the general benefits of the game, the kids are able to build friendships with others they may not have known otherwise.

"It brings in a variety of kids from all over with the opportunity to meet other kids from all over to find out, 'Hey, we all are interested in the same things, but yet, we're from different areas. We're different, but we're the same,'" Lee said.

One friendship that was built through the club is between Autumn Carson, 13, of Charleston and Parker Spear, 13, of Mattoon. Carson began playing chess several years ago, while Spear decided she wanted to learn how to play the game over the summer.

Spear said the most difficult part of chess is learning the pieces and what you can do with them, as well as learning chess notations.

"I do a lot of stuff and then over the summer I was like, 'Chess seems interesting, I'm going to literally be amazing at chess,'" Spear said.

Carson also began attending chess club meetings over the summer and has used the club to build on her experience as a chess player. She said her favorite games are "long" and "sophisticated."

In her case, Carson said the games have helped her grow as a person.

"It helps you learn how to think before you speak because you have to think through your moves in your head," Carson said.

She said she would encourage others to attend the club meetings, regardless of their experience with the game.

"Everyone's really nice and even if you don't know how to play chess, you can just kind of hang out and watch," Carson said.

Lee said while attendance for the meetings may vary, the club always provides someone to play with or learn from.

"Anybody is welcome," Lee said.

The Kid's Chess Club meets at 10 a.m. every other Saturday on the second floor of the Mattoon Public Library, 1600 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon. There is no cost and no need to call ahead. For more information, call the library at 217-234-2621, visit mattoonlibrary.org, or find the Mattoon Public Library page on Facebook.