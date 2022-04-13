Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine appointed as Coles County sheriff

CHARLESTON — Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine was sworn in as sheriff Wednesday morning after being appointed to this position Tuesday evening by the Coles County Board.

Heleine, who has been part of the Coles County Sheriff's Office for 14 years, is slated to serve in this top administrative role until the new sheriff takes office following the Nov. 8 general election.

"I take a lot of pride in working for the Coles County Sheriff's Office. I feel blessed to have this opportunity," Heleine said later Wednesday after being sworn in by Judge Brien O’Brien. Heleine said he plans to continue to work on enhancing the sheriff's office and on providing a smooth transition for the new sheriff.

Sheriff Jimmy Rankin tendered his resignation Feb. 16, and designated Heleine to fill the vacancy until the county board could appoint a replacement. Rankin had previously announced he was not seeking re-election after two terms in the office.

The board took this action during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday.

Heleine said one of his focuses as sheriff will be to address staffing shortages, an issue that many other law enforcement agencies are also facing. He said the office hopes to hire at least three correctional officers and two or three patrol officers to fill vacant positions.

"That's my goal, to get as close to full staff as I can during my time as sheriff, which is short," Heleine said.

Republicans Kent Martin and Steve Spear have filed their candidacy to run for sheriff and will be on the ballot in the June 28 primary election. Spear is a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. Martin recently retired from the Eastern Illinois University Police Department after 24 years, the last five as chief.

The winner of the primary will move on to the Nov. 8 general election. No other candidates filed for the sheriff's race.

Heleine said he and Capt. Brian Huston will handle the responsibilities of the vacant chief deputy position until after the election and the new sheriff takes office. He said the new sheriff will then decide how to fill the chief deputy post.

"I will take the role if the new sheriff asks me to do so, but it's up to him," Heleine said.

