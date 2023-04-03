CHARLESTON — During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Children's Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois moved out of its longtime facility near the courthouse square with little fanfare.

"We had kind of outgrown the space," said Executive Director Robyn Carr of the center, which serves young victims of sexual and/or physical abuse. For example, her own office had needed to double as an observation room where police and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services personnel could use closed circuit cameras to watch interviews with children in a separate room.

The need for more space led the Children's Advocacy Center in August 2020 to move to 119 W. State St. in Charleston, where this not-for-profit organization has been able to spread out in newly remodeled space and utilize a large parking area that it shares with Journey Professional Counseling.

On Friday, the the Children's Advocacy Center held an open house to showcase its office to the public while preparing to kick off events for National Child Abuse Prevent Month in April. The center is also looking ahead later this year to opening a third satellite office, this one in Moultrie County, to help cover its 10-county service area in East Central Illinois.

The Charleston facility offers private interview and observation rooms for monitoring and recording interviews, plus a living room-like sitting area stocked with children's toys for families and a conference room. This site also includes office space for Carr and her five-person staff of crisis interventionists, forensic interviewers and family advocates.

Carr said she and her staff meet with children and their non-offending family or caregivers there to help them with the interview process, make referrals to medical and mental health caregivers, and assist them with navigating through court proceedings if needed.

"It's a complicated system for people who haven't had contact with it," Carr said of court proceedings.

The Children's Advocacy Center staff also can meet with clients at satellite locations in Effingham and Marshall. Carr said they plan to open a satellite location in Moultrie County by December. She said these locations help ease the travel time and expense for clients and for law enforcement.

"We are trying to spread our services around so they are as close to everyone as possible," Carr said, noting that the center served 371 children and families last year.

The grant-funded center provides its advocacy services at no charge to clients with the help of donations and fundraisers, such as the 12th annual Men Who Cook benefit that was held on Feb. 25 at the Lifespan Center in Coles County after being on hiatus during the pandemic.

National Child Abuse Prevent Month events will kick off with fundraisers starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Monical's Pizza locations in Charleston, Mattoon and Sullivan. Other fundraisers are planned for 5-8 p.m. April 19 at Dirty's Bar & Grill in Charleston and April 27 at Revival City Donuts in Charleston. A fundraiser is also in the works on June 22 at Tuscan Hills Winery in Effingham.

In addition, the Children's Advocacy Center will take part in the "Together We Can Work to End Child Abuse and Neglect — A Community Conversation about Child Abuse Prevention" at 6 p.m. April 12 at the Effingham Public Library.