MATTOON — A procession of hundreds of members from multiple churches wearing matching white T-shirts filed through Mattoon on Saturday morning during the annual Fourth of July parade.

They traveled the parade route from downtown to Peterson Park on foot, by trailers or all-terrain vehicles as part of the inaugural Unity Walk, which drew participants from more than 10 local churches. Some of the churches with locations on both sides of Coles County, such as The Fields, also planned to take part in Charleston's parade that afternoon.

Truth & Grace Fellowship member John Pruitt, who helped organize the Unity Walk, said the cooperative effort that sparked the walk began about a year earlier with a breakfast meeting among interdenominational church leaders. He said this effort later yielded a unity church service over winter break at Mattoon High School.

"We are just trying to show unity among the churches and that we are not in competition," said the Rev. Matthew Froeschle of First Presbyterian Church, adding that the churches can work together to share God's love.

Pruitt said the Unity Walk's organizers reached out to United Christian Church member Dolo Wishard, who owns Wishard Fit to a Tee, about creating T-shirts for this event. He said they ultimately obtained approximately 1,700 shirts to distribute to members and to give away to spectators along the parade route.

The front of each T-shirt simply says, "Jesus," while the back says "The Way, the Truth, the Life. John 14:6" in matching black lettering.

"We are not trying to direct attention to any individual church or denomination. We are just trying to point people toward Jesus," Pruitt said.

Family Worship Center members Aaron and Cindy Sawyer said that after weeks of planning for the Unity Walk, it was nice to see so many members gathered Saturday morning in the parade lineup area along Western Avenue and wearing their matching T-shirts.

Cindy Sawyer said she hoped that lining up and participating together in the parade would provide an opportunity for community members who attend different churches to reconnect.

"This is awesome. It's like a church family reunion," Sawyer said.

Freedom Life Ministries members Tyler and Taylor Goode brought their immediate family with them for the parade - children, Titan, 8; Keara, 6; Meela, 2; and Asher, 1. They planned to have the older two ride on a trailer and the younger two ride in strollers.

The Goodes said the Fourth of July is one of their favorite holidays, noting that they usually set off fireworks at home. The two of them said they were excited to include their extended church family and the parade in their July 4 activities.

"Just seeing this many people come together for a common cause is cool," Taylor Goode said.

Red, White & Blue Days 2023 Drake Milligan Alex Miller concert Farmer of the Year New memorial Labrador walks in pet parade Bulldog and rat terrier walk in pet parade Two German shepherds walk in the pet parade Playing in the firehose water Under the firehose spray Children use firetruck hose to rinse off bubbles Child stands in front of spiral hose spray from firetruck Bubble fight ensues in bubble pit Bubble fun at Red, White, & Blue Days Red, White, & Blue Days parade Charleston American Legion dedicates two new veterans monuments Former Charleston Mayor rings bell during Red, White, & Blue Days