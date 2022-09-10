CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend

MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix.

Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.

Candace Comelleri came to sell her artwork while assisting Tim Walden with his makeup for a zombie escape room featured at the event. The pair, who are both from Terre Haute, Indiana, said they wanted to see their "con family."

Comelleri said the event has a "nice environment and community" and helps her network with others in the convention community.

"Whether it's networking with artists to help them with their books or other artists themselves to work on projects together, it really gets your name out there and allows you to network with people you might not be able to reach in your own area," Comelleri said.

Crystal Remy, who returned to the area for the convention, said it was a good excuse to wear a costume. She came to the convention dressed as Moaning Myrtle from the Harry Potter series.

Remy said she came up with her costume to follow the theme of the convention, which focused on the paranormal. From the theme she decided on "ghost nerd" Moaning Myrtle.

She said Mattoon was a good fit for the convention.

"It is a good area to have it in and it brings more people to the area and shows that they have things to do here," Remy said.

"I don't live here anymore, but when I did live here, there was literally nothing to do," Remy said, "and so having something like this that brings people together, it gives people an opportunity to meet others."

Maia Dothager said she came to the event with her father, who was talking to people for his podcast, "The Riverlands Podcast." She said her father wanted to connect with others who have similar interests.

Dothager, who enjoys horror-related things, said she enjoyed seeing what vendors had to offer.

"I've gone to around two booths that had like paranormal stuff and what they're involved in, and it's been just overall really, really cool," Dothager said.

Ethan Goodey, of Bloomington, came as a handler for two big names in horror, Michael Meyers and Jason Voorhees, to promote their upcoming Midwest Toy and Comic Fest.

"The vendors have been saying they like it a lot. They've been making a lot of money off it, so overall I think it's a big success," Goodey said. "We've had a lot of people really liking Jason and Mike coming out here. It's been a fun time."

Being involved with similar conventions, Goodey said Mattoon was a good area for the convention because it is central to small cities in and around Illinois.

The convention started Friday and ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, with free admission.