City council approves grant for North American Lighting; hires grant writer

MATTOON — The city council authorized $25,000 in grant funds for North American Lighting's planned warehouse to help increase production and jobs.

"They're putting in lines for taillights and headlights, so it's creating jobs," City Administrator Kyle Gill said. "I think there's like 15 (jobs) to start out with but then they want to get up to 25."

The new operation will be located in the former Justrite warehouse.

The council also approved the employment of Whitney Carnes for the new grant writer position.

The new position, which was approved by the council prior to the approval of Carnes' employment, will assist the community in its efforts to tap addition sources of revenue for a variety of projects.

Mayor Rick Hall anticipates the position, which pays an annual salary of $45,000, will pay for itself with the additional funds it gets for the city.

Hall said Carnes, who lives in Charleston, was one of four applicants for the position and they thought that she was the most qualified one with her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Illinois Springfield and experience as an independent consultant for the last five years.

"She’s had multiple work experiences before then,” Hall said. “We think she’s the best fit and could do a good job in the city of Mattoon."

In other business,

Approved the reinstate service charges for Mattoon Fire Department’s ambulance service that reflect current rates of other local ambulance services;

Approved giving notice to the Illinois Department of Transportation for the planned 4th of July parade, the Bagelfest parade, the Veterans Day parade and the Celebrate Downtown parade;

Approved the reappointments of Sarah Dowell, Chris Suerdieck and Bob Zollmann to the Bike Trail Committee;

Approved the employment of Travis R. Schmacher as a probationary patrol officer for the Mattoon Police Department;

Approved the employment John Wurtsbaugh for the lakes maintenance worker position with the Parks and Recreation Department;

Authorized the sale of the property at 33 Westwood Avenue to Habitat for Humanity for $5,000.

“This was one that we demolished the house, put a lien on the property, and ended up getting the property on back taxes,” Gill said. “This won’t pay for all our liens but it will recoup the majority of it.”

With Habitat for Humanity always looking for new locations to build on, Hall said a new house on the property taxes will generate revenue for the city and will benefit both parties in the long term.

Towards the end of the meeting, Mayor Hall said there will be some public meetings coming up for the planned Lincoln Land of Sports Complex and improvements made to the city’s liquor ordinance.

“They really don’t address a lot of the economic conditions that we live under today and the people that want services,” Hall said. “Even with the sports complex, we got to be prepared for that with up to date liquor ordinances and several other things that we need to improve on related to that.”

