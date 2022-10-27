City of Mattoon fall leaf collection starts Monday

MATTOON — The City of Mattoon's fall leaf collection for all residential properties within the city limits is scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 31, and conclude on Dec. 2.

Residents will have weekly collection opportunities. Leaves will be collected on Mondays on the northwest side of town, from 19th Street west to the city limits and Western Avenue north; on Tuesdays on the northeast side, from 19th Street east and Charleston Avenue north; on Wednesdays on the southeast side, from the Canadian National railroad east and Charleston Avenue south; and on Thursdays on the southwest side, from the railroad west and Commercial and Pine avenues south.

Leaves must be in 30-gallon paper yard waste bags to be collected, not plastic bags. Residents must place their leaf bags within 10 feet of the curb of a public street by 7 a.m. to ensure pickup on their scheduled day. Anything placed after 7 a.m. may not be picked up until the following week.

Residents are welcome to take their leaves to the city's yard waste facility along the east side of North Logan Street. The yard waste facility is open daily during daylight hours. Leaves must either be in paper yard waste bags or dumped loose on the leaf pile there.

The city reported that mowing leaves into lawns is an easy alternative to disposing of leaves. The University of Illinois Extension provides information on leaf mulching online at www.urbanext.uiuc.edu/hortihints/0010a.html.