MATTOON — Coach House Garages has provided material donations this spring for efforts to construct a house for a family in financial need and tend to a community garden in Coles County.

That Arthur-based business has donated an entire truss system for the house that Coles County Habitat for Humanity is constructing at 331 N. Seventh St. in Charleston and provided a storage shed for Fit-2-Serve's community garden along South Fifth Place in Mattoon.

Habitat Executive Director Melissa McDaniel said Coach House has made a full donation of custom-built trusses each year for the past four years, with each roof support system being valued at $3,000-$5,000. She said each donation, including free delivery, saves money for this nonprofit ecumenical Christian housing ministry as it raises funds for the annual construction projects.

"We are so grateful every year when we ask and Coach House says, 'Yes, we are in,'" McDaniel said. "We are looking for long-term relationships with donors and Coach House has stepped up to do that."

Design and sales consultant Mark McDaniel said Coach House, has been involved with approximately 25,000 builds for customers during its 50 years in business and is 100% employee owned. He said Coach House is invested in the communities that it serves, which is why they want to help Habitat's work for people in need.

"Partnering with Coles County Habitat for Humanity is so rewarding," Mark McDaniel said. "Both our organizations' thought processes are alike. What better way than to help a Christian housing organization. They are beautifying Coles County one house at a time."

Regarding Fit-2-Serve, Executive Director Beau Scott said this nonprofit community service organization received a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois and was looking for a partnership in the community to "stretch those dollars" to purchase a storage shed.

Scott said Coach House then offered to cover the remaining costs for a 12-by-16-foot shed at the South Fifth Place community garden, where Fit-2-Serve provides gardening education programs for local schools and youth organizations.

"We are getting something we are going to use for 20-30 years that allows us to store our implements much better. We have room to grow here," Scott said. He added that the shed has space for the large number of gardening tools needed when groups of 20 Eastern Illinois University students, for example, volunteer at this site.

Fit-2-Serve also has a community garden at Broadway Avenue and First Street on the First Presbyterian Church campus, where the organization's annual Spring Garden Celebration is set for 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

