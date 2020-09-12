COATES: Life lessons from monarch butterflies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The conversation went something like this:

"Hey, we're getting some monarch butterflies."

"Oh, wow. Like out back? So they're going to come here?"

"No, like caterpillars. We're going to grow them."

"Oh."

I've learned over the years with my wife and three daughters about red flags, like these phrases: "It'll be fun" and "The girls will like it."

For example, I was talked into a new puppy a few months ago by the five words, "It'll be a nice distraction."

As in, a distraction during COVID.

"It'll be fun."

And it has been, the Polly Pocket-gnawing, house-training joy named Ziggy.

But back to butterflies, or more precisely caterpillars. They came from a friend — tiny creatures destined for flight to Mexico or California following a really, really bizarre process and our care.

A salad container punched with slits was their home. Nutrients came from milkweed leaves kept in the refrigerator with the ominous handwritten note for humans: "DO NOT EAT."