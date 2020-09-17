Coates recognized as 2019 Editor of the Year by the Illinois Press Association

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chris Coates, who leads the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier as Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises, on Thursday was named the 2019 Editor of the Year by the Illinois Press Association.

The JG-TC on Wednesday also earned awards from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors in sports feature (first place, Patrick Engel) and feature (third place, Dave Fopay).

This is the first year the Editor of the Year award has been issued by Illinois Press Association, which recognizes outstanding journalism with awards that are typically presented during its convention each spring. This year's event was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are a number of great editors in Illinois, so I'm sure it was difficult to select an inaugural Editor of the Year, but Chris is a fantastic choice," said Jeff Rogers, director of the Illinois Press Foundation. "He works as hard, as smart, and as well as any editor I've ever seen. He leads great newsrooms and outstanding newspapers.

"He's also been a great friend of the Illinois Press Association. So, congratulations to Chris, and his team of editors, reporters and photographers that do such outstanding work!"