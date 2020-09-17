 Skip to main content
Coates recognized as 2019 Editor of the Year by the Illinois Press Association
Coates recognized as 2019 Editor of the Year by the Illinois Press Association

Chris Coates, who leads the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier as Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises, on Thursday was named the 2019 Editor of the Year by the Illinois Press Association.

The JG-TC on Wednesday also earned awards from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors in sports feature (first place, Patrick Engel) and feature (third place, Dave Fopay).

This is the first year the Editor of the Year award has been issued by Illinois Press Association, which recognizes outstanding journalism with awards that are typically presented during its convention each spring. This year's event was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

File photo - Coates

Ron Wolfgang of Normal talks with Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates during a Coffee with the Newsroom event at Denny’s Doughnuts in Bloomington in March 2020. 

"There are a number of great editors in Illinois, so I'm sure it was difficult to select an inaugural Editor of the Year, but Chris is a fantastic choice," said Jeff Rogers, director of the Illinois Press Foundation. "He works as hard, as smart, and as well as any editor I've ever seen. He leads great newsrooms and outstanding newspapers.

"He's also been a great friend of the Illinois Press Association. So, congratulations to Chris, and his team of editors, reporters and photographers that do such outstanding work!" 

Coates oversees The Pantagraph, Herald & Review, Journal Gazette & Times-Courier and Woodford County Journal. A Trenton, Michigan, native, he also worked in California, Iowa and Delaware after graduating from Columbia College Chicago. 

"Chris is a dynamic news leader who understands how to think on his feet in the changing world of print and digital journalism," said Marc Chase, Midwest regional editor for Lee Enterprises. "But more importantly, he realizes local relevance still rules the day for news coverage. I’m proud to have him in a prominent role in our Midwestern news team."

Chris Coates

Chris Coates leads a story pitch session in October 2019 at the Herald & Review. 

Barry Winterland, general manager for Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois properties, said: "Chris maintains a relentless commitment to strong journalism, creative storytelling and community engagement. His passion and dedication are obvious to others and inspiring to his staff, and are chief among the reasons he is so deserving of this recognition."

Coates said he was honored by the recognition and to work with a dedicated team of journalists each day in the Central Illinois newsrooms. 

"Illinois is full of passionate journalists, so this is quite an honor," he said. "And it says something about the staff we have. This is a team sport. They're doing the hard work every day. They're being recognized, too."

CHRIS COATES MUG

Coates

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

