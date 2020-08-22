Coles and Cumberland counties report COVID increases

MATTOON — Coles County has 25 additional cases of COVID-19, it was reported Saturday.
The county health department said of the 788 people who have had positive test results, six are hospitalized, 475 have recovered, 20 died and 287 are recovering.
The department on Friday reported 40 additional COVID-19 cases.
Coles County's new cases per 100,000 residents from Aug. 9-15 was 275, according to the state health department. Under state rules, anything over 50 cases per 100,000 qualifies as a "warning level." Two or more warning levels can result in the state applying restrictions.
It was announced last Sunday that the Metro East's recent percentages of positive tests had risen above 8% for three days in a row, triggering 11 p.m. bar and restaurant curfews — the first area in the state to see such measures restored.
Also Saturday, the Cumberland County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID since Tuesday.
There have now been 108 cases. Fifty-nine have recovered, 46 are in isolation and three have died, the department said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday also reported 2,356 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide.
There also were the following 17 deaths, the department said:
Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
Kane County: 1 male 50s
Madison County: 1 male 60s
Winnebago County: 1 male 90s
The IDPH is reporting a total of 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The recovery rate is at 95%, according to department data. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 15-21 is 4.3%.
