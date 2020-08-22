 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles and Cumberland counties report COVID increases
0 comments
CORONAVIRUS | ILLINOIS

Coles and Cumberland counties report COVID increases

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 test line

New students line up to receive free, voluntary COVID-19 tests from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System staff on Wednesday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — Coles County has 25 additional cases of COVID-19, it was reported Saturday.

The county health department said of the 788 people who have had positive test results, six are hospitalized, 475 have recovered, 20 died and 287 are recovering. 

The department on Friday reported 40 additional COVID-19 cases.

Coles County's new cases per 100,000 residents from Aug. 9-15 was 275, according to the state health department. Under state rules, anything over 50 cases per 100,000 qualifies as a "warning level." Two or more warning levels can result in the state applying restrictions. 

It was announced last Sunday that the Metro East's recent percentages of positive tests had risen above 8% for three days in a row, triggering 11 p.m. bar and restaurant curfews — the first area in the state to see such measures restored.

Also Saturday, the Cumberland County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID since Tuesday. 

There have now been 108 cases. Fifty-nine have recovered, 46 are in isolation and three have died, the department said. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday also reported 2,356 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide.

There also were the following 17 deaths, the department said: 

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Douglas County: 1 male 80s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 50s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

The IDPH is reporting a total of 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The recovery rate is at 95%, according to department data. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 15-21 is 4.3%

 PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News