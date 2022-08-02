Coles County 4-H beef show stays dry during storm

CHARLESTON — The young competitors in the Coles County 4-H Fair beef show stayed dry on Tuesday as rainfall poured down on the roof of the livestock barn.

"When we first got here it was thundering and lightning and the wind was blowing," said Colby Metzger, 12, of Charleston after this show at the Coles County Fairgrounds.

Colby won the champion junior showmanship honor while exhibiting his shorthorn plus, Snip, which also won him a grand champion bred and owned shorthorn plus steer award in June at a junior nationals show in Kansas City, Missouri. He said Snip anxiously moved around during the storm while waiting for the junior showmanship competition, but soon switched to his prize winning behavior.

"Once he gets in the ring, he always calms down," Colby said of Snip.

Reid Kaufman, 9, of Mattoon exhibited his 530-pound mini heifer steer, Fat Tony, on Tuesday while taking part in his first ever junior showmanship competition. Reid said he stayed calm during his debut competition because, "I just really wanted to do it."

The 4-H'er fielded questions from the beef show's judge about what he likes about Fat Tony (that he is so tame that he can be harnessed in the pasture) and what he would like to change about the steer (that he immediately kicks dirt and straw onto his sides after getting a bath).

Reid said Fat Tony has remained dry in the livestock barn throughout his stay at the fairgrounds but did go outside in the rain for a bath in preparation for Tuesday's show. He said the cool weather that morning made the steer a little "cuckoo" with energy.

"Tony had been tied up for a while and he wanted to run," said Reid's mother, Kyndall Kaufman.

While waiting to compete in the senior showmanship competition, 14-year-old Thomas Vandeventer of Camargo said the rainy weather was not bothering the Angus heifer that he had borrowed from its owner to show. Thomas said he was pleased to see that the inside of the livestock barn was staying dry despite the puddles that were forming nearby.

Beef show judge Lee Rincker, a Shelbyville native, said there was one moment during the champion heifer drive where the wind really rattled the roof over the show ring. Nevertheless, Rincker said he was pleased with how the livestock ring stood up to the rainfall and how the show ring's soil floor maintained good footing for the livestock.

Rincker said beef cattle are accustomed to grazing in pastures during heavy rainfall, so such storms usually don't trouble them. He said the cool wind that accompanied Tuesday's storm can make cattle a "little frisky," but this is still a better condition than summer heat.

"I would much rather have this than really hot days when the cattle are panting and it's no fun for anyone," Rincker said.