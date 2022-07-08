Coles County accepting applications for COVID funds

CHARLESTON — Coles County is accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist individuals and local businesses and nonprofits as they seek to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coles County has received a total of $9.8 million from the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill designed to provide funds is to address the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is looking to partner with the community by providing assistance to households, local small businesses and nonprofits, aid impacted industries like tourism, travel and hospitality, provide premium pay to eligible workers who provided essential work throughout the pandemic, strengthening support for vital public services and making investments in water and sewer systems.

Some of the funds are already earmarked to replace over 100 windows in the Coles County Courthouse. The $3.1 million project will begin this fall.

An application for the funds can be found on the county’s website at https://www.colesco.illinois.gov/.