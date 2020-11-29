 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County adds 14 COVID cases Sunday
0 comments
breaking top story
COVID | THE NUMBERS

Coles County adds 14 COVID cases Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 testing

Kristina Morris of Bloomington gets her identification tag from Reditus Laboratories technician Caroline Chodak in November at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. The Midwest is experiencing a rapid increase in coronavirus disease cases. Visit pantagraph.com to see videos from this story. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — The Coles County Health Department on Sunday said 14 additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported. 

That means there have been 3,397 cases since the pandemic started. A total of 2,421 have recovered, authorities said. 

Fifty-eight with COVID-19 have died. 

State officials on Sunday also announced an additional 7,178 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 57 deaths of patients diagnosed with it. 

As of Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total 720,114 cases in Illinois, including 12,193 deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 12.1%.

 

 

 Yesteryear in Coles County: From the JG-TC archives

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

MORE ONLINE

Activate your digital subscription to get access to our e-edition and updates on your mobile device. Learn more at pantagraph.com/members.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News