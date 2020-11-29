Coles County adds 14 COVID cases Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — The Coles County Health Department on Sunday said 14 additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

That means there have been 3,397 cases since the pandemic started. A total of 2,421 have recovered, authorities said.

Fifty-eight with COVID-19 have died.

State officials on Sunday also announced an additional 7,178 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 57 deaths of patients diagnosed with it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 12.1%.