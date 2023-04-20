CHARLESTON — The Coles County Animal Shelter reported on Thursday that its kennel space is nearly full and it's seeking adoptions for the dogs there to prevent the need to euthanize any of them.

Shelter manager Julie Deters said the 32 individual kennels at this site are nearly filled to capacity. She added that they try to avoid doubling up dogs in a kennel unless the two dogs arrive together.

"We haven't had to euthanize yet, but it's going to come to that point if dogs keep coming in and we can't get any out," Deters said. "People are dropping them off in our outside pens at night. We never know from day to day what's going to be left in our pens."

Deters said some of the dogs have been there for several months now even though they have sweet dispositions, while new ones continue to be dropped off. She said every two that get adopted seem to be replaced by five more that are brought to the shelter.

Photos of dogs, as well as cats, available for adoption are posted on the Coles County Animal Shelter's page on Facebook. The animal shelter is located at 6818 N. County Road 1120E, south of Illinois Route 16 west of Charleston.

