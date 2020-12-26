Coles County announces another COVID-related death

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials on Saturday announced another COVID-related death and 29 more positive cases.

The latest death brings the county's total to 71 since the start of the pandemic, and the total positive cases to 4,311, according to a Coles County Health Department news release.

Officials also noted the county's daily test positive as of Dec. 23 is 10.8% and the 7-day rolling average is 10.4%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,293 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths.

Overall, the state has had 934,142 cases and 15,865 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, the state has reported nearly 100,000 COVID-19 tests for a total of nearly 13 million tests since the beginning of the pandemic. State testing sites were closed Friday.

As of Friday night, 4,021 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 874 patients were in the ICU and 494 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

