MATTOON — The high school students in the ClassE entrepreneurship program are seeking nominations for individuals to honor as part of a new Coles County area 20 Under 40 listing.

Those honorees are scheduled to be spotlighted on April 27 during a Community Leaders Breakfast, where the keynote speaker will be Eastern Illinois University alumnus and Prairie City Bakery founder Bill Skeens.

"We are looking for nominees who, as students or professionals ... have a desire to do more than is expected and believe that one person can and does make a difference," ClassE wrote in its request for nominations.

The nominees can be from fields such as education, healthcare, government, mass media, clergy, social services, judiciary and business.

ClassE reported that 20 Under 40 represents a collection of individuals who, as the title notes, are 40 years of age or under and are making a difference everyday in the community, which includes Coles County and surrounding counties.

"These are individuals who serve as examples in their schools or profession. They volunteer and get involved or say 'yes' when asked to help out with an effort or cause," ClassE reported.

Nominations can be emailed to keepitclasse@gmail.com. Nominations must be received by March 31. Those selected to this year’s 20 under 40 Class will be recognized during the Community Leaders Breakfast sponsored by ClassE at 7 a.m. April 27 at The Apostolic Center, 205 Country Club Road.

Keynote speaker Skeens served as chief executive officer of his Prairie City Bakery, famed for its Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes, for several years and also has served as mentor, coach, speaker and advocate for entrepreneurs.

Community members can RSVP for the breakfast by contacting ClassE student Rene Beltran at renebeltran112@yahoo.com or 217-862-4034.

12 Mattoon businesses through the years Anaconda Blaw-Knox Burtschi Central Illinois Public Service (CIPS) Consolidated Telemarketing Association (CTA) Douglas Nursing Center Downtown Aerial E. Rudy Place East Rudy Place Ellen Kay's General Electric Co. Mattoon Area Educational Extension Center