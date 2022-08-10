Coles County Board appproves 2 appointments

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board approved two appointments during its meeting Tuesday night.

The appointments were Ron Simonton to the North Fork Conservancy District and Dan Lawrence to the Coles County Board of Review. Both reappointments were of individuals who had previously served on the respective boards.

County Board member Gail Mason abstained from voting for Simonton citing a lack of information.

“From here on out anytime we have appointments, I'm going to abstain when I don't have any information about the person,” Mason said. “In this case we have one where we have information and one where we simply have that he wants to be reappointed, don't know the person, don't know anything about it.”

In the vote for Lawrence, County Board member Rick Shook voted against the reappointment and member Michael Watts abstained from voting.

During public comment, two individuals came to the board to ask about federal COVID relief funds and what was being done to help individual citizens.

Though none of the funds have gone to individuals in the county as of Tuesday’s meetings, applications are available in the County Treasurer’s Office in the Coles County Courthouse.