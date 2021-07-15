Coles County Board approves consultant to help with COVID funds

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board approved the hiring of a consulting group, Illinois-based Bellwether Consulting, to help navigate its use of federal COVID relief funds.

The board was looking for help managing an anticipated $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which the county received in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost for the services provided by Bellwether is $20,000.

“There are a magnitude requirements that need to be met and things that need to be done correctly so that this money is beneficial to people of Coles County, rather than not being used at all, or worse yet, used incorrectly and then the county would be on the hook to repay those funds,” board member Stan Metzker said during Tuesday's meeting. “So George's (Treasurer George Edwards’) office has already spent a lot of hours dealing with this. And, as I said, it's quite a complex program that they that they have to follow. Bellwether is ready to do this for the price of $20,000.”

Metzker added, “We couldn't even hire a full-time person to manage this.”

Edwards shared how important it is to use the funds.

“I think it's going to take everybody’s involvement to make good decisions and to figure out what's the best way to (use the funds) because this only this is a once in a lifetime thing,” said Edwards. “When is the county going to come into $9 million?”

Edwards also mentioned several counties throughout the state have not used ARPA funds because requirements are so complicated to navigate.

How to properly spend money was a major concern expressed throughout the evening. This included discussion over a request to update technology for the EMT call center, a project that should not exceed $1.1 million.

Board member Rick Shook argued that $1.1 million is too much to spend, which was later partly refuted in public comment by Kansas Fire Chief Kirk Allen, who agreed that $1.1 million sounded like a lot, but more updates should be taken seriously.

The purpose for the $1.1 million is to update systems to allow for emergency responders to more quickly locate the scene of a fire or other emergency.

Other speakers during the public participation portion of the meeting criticized the board members for not holding various meetings and being absent from board meetings, which led attendees appearing to address the board to need more time than the allotted three minutes to speak.

Coles County resident and member of Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County James DiNaso was eventually escorted out of the meeting room for refusing to stop speaking after his allotted three minutes were finished.

