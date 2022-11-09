Coles County Board sees no change in party makeup, some new faces

CHARLESTON — A new sheriff and two new county board members are the extent of the changes Coles County residents will see when it comes to those who represent them in county government.

Kent Martin was uncontested Tuesday in his bid for sheriff after earning a spot on the ballot in the June Republican primary in a race against Stephen Spear. Also uncontested were fellow Republicans Julie Coe and George Edwards, who were reelection as county clerk and treasurer, respectively.

Even the breakdown of the county board — 10 Republicans and two Democrats — remains the same after Tuesday's general election.

Incumbents who retained their seats in uncontested races include Darrell Cox (District 1), Jeremy Doughty (District 4), John Doty (District 5), Nancy Purdy (District 7), Rick Shook (District 8) and Denise Corray (District 9). Each of these members are Republicans.

Four incumbents — Democrats Gail Mason (District 12) and Michael Watts (District 3) and Republicans Lisa Jaco (District 6) and Robert Bennett (District 11) — retained their seats in contested races.

They will be joined on the board by Republican newcomers Mike Clayton, representing District 2, and Tad Freezeland, representing District 10. The two men will replace Republicans Brandon Bell and Stan Metzger, respectively, who decided not to seek reelection.

All results from Tuesday's election are unofficial.

DISTRICT 3

Watts defeated Andrew Shick by a tally of 343 votes to 303.

Watts said he looks forward to continuing to represent his district.

"I'm pleasantly surprised, " Watts said." Once I saw how many Republicans were registered in my district, I knew it was going to be a tough way to go but I had a lot of help. I know a lot of people from the other side of the aisle voted for me after I talked to them as I walked around the neighborhood."

Watts has been a Coles County resident since 1986, when he moved to Charleston to be director of the Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University. He is married to a retired Charleston paraprofessional, and they have one adult son.

In the community, he has been involved with the Charleston Rotary Club, the Charleston Tourism Advisory Board, Coles County Historical Society and Coles County Arts Council, among other organizations.

DISTRICT 6

Jaco held her seat against vocal county board critic Robb Perry with 1,282 votes compared to Perry's 316.

Jaco is a retired special education administrator from Mattoon, and aside from a few years teaching outside of the county, she is a lifelong Coles County resident. She is married with two children and holds degrees from both Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois University.

DISTRICT 10

In a race without an incumbent, Freezeland won with 1,048 votes of the 1,378 votes cast. He was challenged by Democrat-backed write-in candidate Robert St. Gemme.

Freezeland has lived in Coles County most of his life, working for the sheriff’s department before his retirement. He then went on to be chief of the Arcola Police Department, from which he has also retired.

Freezeland said he will benefit from having worked with the board during his time as chief deputy for the sheriff’s department.

DISTRICT 11

Bennett defeated former Charleston School Board member Matt Titus by a tally of 669 votes to 563 votes.

Bennett, a lifetime resident of Coles County, is a married father of four daughters. He is also a 25-year member of the Lincoln Fire Protection District.

Bennett said he has “no axe to grind.” He just wants to continue the work he has been doing for the county since his appointment.

DISTRICT 12

Mason won with 220 votes compared to 117 votes held by her opponent, Republican newcomer Kyle Barrow.

Mason's district includes several residential halls at Eastern Illinois University, and she said she enjoyed connecting with students during her campaign.

"I'm looking forward to staying on the board," Mason said. "I worked hard on my campaign and had a fabulous time interacting with the students at campus, so overall, this has been a great experience."

Mason has lived in Charleston for all but 12 years of her life and has raised two children with her husband in Charleston. She is a retired Eastern Illinois University communication studies professor.

The new board will be sworn in during the board's December meeting.