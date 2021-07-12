Coles County Board to vote on County Highway 2 sealing project

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board is expected to vote Tuesday on resolutions to move forward with a $217,334.88 project to protect the longevity of County Highway 2.

The project will cover the highway, located north of Reardon, in a micro-surfacing known as cape seal, which is meant to protect the top layer of the asphalt from oxidation from the sun. The oxidation causes cracks and damage over long periods of time.

"If we left (the highway), it'd get bad enough where we would have to...actually take some asphalt out and put it back," said Coles County engineer Rick Johnson. "But this will try to give them more life before we have to do that."

The board will also vote to approve $100,000 in county motor fuel tax funds for the project. Johnson said the remaining cost will be covered with local tax revenue.

The project will be handled by Tuscola-based Beniach Construction.

Also on the agenda is a proposal to lower the speed limit from 55 to 50 mph on County Highway 27, Odd Fellows Road, once construction is complete.

The board meets at 7 p.m. in the courthouse at 651 Jackson Ave., Charleston. Board meetings will no longer be live-streamed.

