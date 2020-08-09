Coles County butterfly 'blitz' sees more types logged

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — There was a bit of an increase from last year in the butterfly species identified during the second annual Charleston "Butterfly Blitz."

The total of 46 species identified was "a great number," especially with rainy weather during three days of the week that kept people from photographing the butterflies, project organizer Paul Switzer said.

The "blitz" took place from July 25-Aug. 2 and had participants photograph butterflies throughout Coles County.

The participants then used the iNaturalist cellphone app or website — available at www.inaturalist.org — to upload the photos for the project.

Switzer said one of the benefits of doing the "blitz" every year is being able to compare results from year to year.

"With more years, we might be able to pull out more trends and begin to understand why certain species are more or less common in a given year," said Switzer, a biology professor at Eastern Illinois University.