Coles County butterfly 'blitz' sees more types logged

CHARLESTON — There was a bit of an increase from last year in the butterfly species identified during the second annual Charleston "Butterfly Blitz."
The total of 46 species identified was "a great number," especially with rainy weather during three days of the week that kept people from photographing the butterflies, project organizer Paul Switzer said.
The "blitz" took place from July 25-Aug. 2 and had participants photograph butterflies throughout Coles County.
The participants then used the iNaturalist cellphone app or website — available at www.inaturalist.org — to upload the photos for the project.
Switzer said one of the benefits of doing the "blitz" every year is being able to compare results from year to year.
"With more years, we might be able to pull out more trends and begin to understand why certain species are more or less common in a given year," said Switzer, a biology professor at Eastern Illinois University.
This year, participants logged eight species that weren't recorded last year, while there were five photographed in 2019 that weren't seen this year, he said.
In all about 50 people contributed more than 2,000 butterfly sightings during the week, Switzer said.
Some of the more "interesting" species photographed during the week included gray commas, several late-season wood-satyrs and an ocola skipper, he also said.
As with last year's "blitz," the monarch was the most commonly submitted species and tiger swallowtails and silver-spotted skippers were also photographed both years.
Participants were able to photograph butterflies anywhere in Coles County. But organizers were "especially interested" in species logged at the Urban Butterfly Initiative project's "hot spots," including Lake Charleston, Fox Ridge State Park and the Charleston Public Library.
A map of those spots and other locations can be found at inaturalist.org/projects/butterflies-of-the-urban-butterfly-initiative-butterfly-hotspots.
The week's top contributors were recognized with prizes provided from Bike & Hike in Charleston. They were Kathryn Bulver, Marge Phelps, Mary Danley, Jana Pamperin and Makenzie Pamperin, all of Charleston.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Photos of Lake Shelbyville
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.