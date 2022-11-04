Coles County candlelight vigil honors deceased victims of domestic violence

CHARLESTON — Supporters of HOPE of East Central Illinois gathered to shed light on the impacts of domestic violence with a candlelight vigil.

HOPE kicked off its two-hour event Thursday night with a musical performance from local band Halo as attendees were welcome to view T-shirts domestic violence survivors decorated to share their experiences.

This was followed by survivors sharing their stories and the reading of names of those who died as a result of domestic abuse.

Kelly Hardy, HOPE executive director, said she was happy with the turnout of the event because she saw many faces she recognized as strong supporters of domestic violence victims.

"I think it was a smaller crowd than what we were expecting, but I think that it is a crowd of people who are dedicated to supporting our mission and we're appreciative that people came out and joined us," Hardy said.

Rachel Heicher, HOPE director of community engagement, was the main organizer for the event. She said she also was happy with the size of the crowd,saying it was "personal and more intimate in a way."

Heciher said it is important to have events discussing domestic violence because it can shake the idea that domestic violence does not happen in small communities like Coles County.

"I think a lot of people tend to think it's something that doesn't happen here or that when it happens it's not to people like them," Heicher said. "I think it's really important that we say the names and that we recognize that it does happen here, that it happens everywhere. Domestic violence doesn't discriminate. It happens to people of all types."

Abby Haughee, who performed ahead of the vigil and previously worked with victims of domestic violence, said she was happy attend.

"It's an important event and we want to support HOPE and everything they do," Haughee said.

Hardy said she hopes people took away the idea of community after the event.

"It's important to know that you're not alone, there's a community of people here to support you," Hardy said.

Heicher said she hopes people remember what HOPE does for those affected by domestic violence and what they can do to also support those individuals.

"Our mission is to empower persons to live nonviolent, independent lives through the provisions of housing, outreach, prevention and education. I think what we do more than empowering people is we help them empower themselves, and we help them find the strength that they have within themselves to help them remove as many of the barriers to independent nonviolent living as we can," Heicher said. "Domestic violence is everyone's business. It's not a private matter or a family matter, it's a public health matter and we're all in it together."