MATTOON — Coles County’s third annual Juneteenth celebration brought the community together to learn through African music and dance.

Breathe & Movement African Dance Co., based in Chicago, joined the festivities on Saturday. Their performance brought crowd members of all races to the stage in Peterson Park to learn a traditional African dance.

Others participated from the sidelines, like Kinsey Romack, who learned the dance from where she and her friends were seated.

“I feel like the more (the event) goes on, it’s important to have that and for it to grow. So that there is more culture for people to actually see, understand and also participate in. Because like with participating with the dances they had today, that was really important just so people interacted and also learned at the same time about the culture and also what went on and how it became able to have Juneteenth,” Romack said.

June 19, the official state and federal holiday marking Juneteenth, is called so because on that day, in 1865, Union Troops marched into Galveston Bay, Texas, and informed the last group of enslaved people in the Confederate South of the Emancipation Proclamation, telling them of their freedom a full year and a half after it was granted.

Taneya Higginbotham, organizer of The RealiTea ProjecT Inc. and the Juneteenth celebration, was excited by the participation of everyone who came.

“It was a great event. There were so many people represented today. My favorite part was the audience engagement. The African dancers came and they brought in the crowd and got everyone dancing. And it was just great, so I feel like it was a great success,” Higginbotham said.

Along with the dance company, Decatur native Antonio Burton, known as “Toni Picasso,” gave a live art performance and had supplies set out for others to paint and draw.

Both performances attracted attendees to come to Juneteenth, organized by The RealiTea ProjecT Inc. and Faith Alliance for Racial Justice.

“I was excited to see the performances and also learn more,” Romack said. “I also knew that some of the people that would be here like SACIS, PFLAG and CASA. And I also came for the art because I didn’t know what they were having, so I was excited to see what they had.”

This year’s celebration featured information and resource booths to spread information in the community.

Those with booths included Illinois Humanities, the Coles County Health Department, PFLAG (a LGBTQ+ support organization), CASA of East Central Illinois (a nonprofit for abused and neglected children), Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) for Better Birth, and Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Services (SACIS).

Free food was provided by Black-owned businesses Revival City Doughnuts, Zesty Wingz Chicken & Fish and Wood N’ Hog BBQ. Rural King also provided popcorn, water and chips.

Higginbotham is interested in community suggestions for next year’s celebration.

“I’m always thinking ahead for next year’s event, and I am seeking suggestions from the community about different things they would like to see at next year’s event, so stay tuned,” Higginbotham said.

People can make suggestions by contacting the RealiTea ProjecT Inc. at 217-508-6031 or therealiteaproject@gmail.com, or through the Faith Alliance for Racial Justice or The RealiTea ProjecT Inc. Facebook pages.

Lee Enterprises' D. Jack Alkire contributed to this story.

