Coles County continuing COVID-19 vaccination process, has limited supplies

MATTOON — As Illinois reaches the one-year mark in its COVID-19 battle, the Coles County Health Department is continuing to coordinate local use of its limited allotment of vaccine by healthcare providers.
Health department Administrator Diana Stenger said their COVID-19 vaccine allotment from the state continues to go to two medical facilities in the county. She said vaccinations with the allotment then take place at those facilities, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and the Carle medical clinic.
Stenger said some pharmacy retail locations in Coles County are obtaining vaccine through a federal program and “opening it up more and more.”
For example, Walgreens has reported it is receiving a weekly allocation of more than 480,000 vaccine doses as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and is supporting vaccine administration in Illinois and more than 40 other states. Walgreens has reported that it is providing vaccinations across long-term care facilities and via scheduled appointments in stores.
Pharmacy staff at Walgreens in Charleston and Mattoon reported that their locations are administering COVID-19 vaccinations, and that community members can visit the company's website to check on their eligibility and to make appointments.
At Walmart in Charleston and Mattoon, pharmacy staff reported that they are not administering COVID-19 vaccinations yet but will do so when supplies are available and will take appointments online. Pharmacy staff at CVS in Charleston and Mattoon said they are not certain yet if their locations will offer these vaccinations.
Stenger said vaccinations administered by such pharmacies still have to follow state guidelines for the phases outlining who’s eligible. Current phases 1a and 1b cover ages 16-64 with underlying health issues; ages 65 or older; first responders; those incarcerated; and those who work in pre-K-12 education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, mail carrying, public transit, groceries, shelters and adult daycare.
Charleston resident Jim Stratton, who is 77 and has hypertension, said he feels that the state's repeated extension of phase 1b eligibility to include additional groups has delayed the vaccination of those who were already in phase 1b.
"There has to be a plan, but that plan has kept changing," Stratton said, adding he also does not feel that Coles County has done an effective job at coordinating vaccinations.
Stratton said his frustration with not being able to get a vaccination last month in Coles County led him to contact LA County COVID-19 VaxForce. This California-based volunteer group helps eligible individuals schedule nearby vaccine appointments. He said they arranged for him to get vaccinated on Feb. 27 at the Marshall Walmart in Clark County, where his second dose was then scheduled.
Stenger said the health department’s allocation of vaccine is “still very limited." However, she said the Illinois Department of Public Health has indicated that there should be more available mid-month. She said the department will likely begin its own vaccination clinics, and announcements will be made when those are scheduled.
The health department administrator noted that Coles County still has not yet received any allotments of the newest vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, the first available that doesn’t require a second dose.
Sarah Bush Lincoln, which uses the two dose Moderna vaccine, held another round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics for scheduled appointments on Wednesday and Thursday. Mattoon resident Sue Auer was among those getting second dose vaccinations.
"I'm excited. It's finally here," Auer said. "I feel like I can go visit my parents with a little more ease, no anxiety, no worries."
Sarah Bush Lincoln reported that those being vaccinated are in and out of the clinics in about 20-25 minutes, which includes their 15-minute observation time. The health center reported that it has given more than 11,000 doses so far and that more than 7,000 people have received both doses.
Meghan Wahl, clinic director in the practice management department of Sarah Bush Lincoln, said they learned a lot of lessons in mid-December when the vaccination phases began with healthcare workers. She said they have since fine-tuned the vaccination process as eligibility has been extended to more community members.
"This is a very rewarding thing to be a part of because people are so thankful to have reassurance," Wahl said.
Those seeking vaccination appointments through Sarah Bush Lincoln should visit the health center's website or Facebook page, Wahl said. They can also sign up for the Coles County Health Department's CodeRed vaccination alert system by texting ColesAlerts to 99411 and, if they have underlying health conditions, can email the department at covid19@co.coles.il.us to request a vaccine.