Coles County continuing COVID-19 vaccination process, has limited supplies

Stenger said the health department’s allocation of vaccine is “still very limited." However, she said the Illinois Department of Public Health has indicated that there should be more available mid-month. She said the department will likely begin its own vaccination clinics, and announcements will be made when those are scheduled.

The health department administrator noted that Coles County still has not yet received any allotments of the newest vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, the first available that doesn’t require a second dose.

Sarah Bush Lincoln, which uses the two dose Moderna vaccine, held another round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics for scheduled appointments on Wednesday and Thursday. Mattoon resident Sue Auer was among those getting second dose vaccinations.

"I'm excited. It's finally here," Auer said. "I feel like I can go visit my parents with a little more ease, no anxiety, no worries."

Sarah Bush Lincoln reported that those being vaccinated are in and out of the clinics in about 20-25 minutes, which includes their 15-minute observation time. The health center reported that it has given more than 11,000 doses so far and that more than 7,000 people have received both doses.