 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County Courthouse to be closed Tuesday
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County Courthouse to be closed Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The weather forecast led to the decision to close the Coles County Courthouse on Tuesday.

County Presiding Judge Mark Bovard made the announcement Monday evening, saying the decision was based on the expected snow and cold.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bovard said the closing applies to in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled to take place by phone or remote online meeting.

He said parties in court cases can contact the county Circuit Clerk's Office on Wednesday for their new court dates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News