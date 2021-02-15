Coles County Courthouse to be closed Tuesday

CHARLESTON — The weather forecast led to the decision to close the Coles County Courthouse on Tuesday.
County Presiding Judge Mark Bovard made the announcement Monday evening, saying the decision was based on the expected snow and cold.
Two punches of significant snowfall were set to leave the Coles County area with perhaps dou…
Bovard said the closing applies to in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled to take place by phone or remote online meeting.
He said parties in court cases can contact the county Circuit Clerk's Office on Wednesday for their new court dates.