CHARLESTON — A building at the Coles County Fairgrounds has been transformed once again into an exhibit space for antiques, artwork, baked goods, flower arrangements, plants, produce and more.

The transformation took place Saturday morning after volunteers opened the front door to the Agricultural & Art Hall and began signing in exhibit items from the community. Those items will be judged for the potential awarding of prizes and then displayed during much of the upcoming Coles County Fair, which starts Sunday, July 30.

Sisters Claire, 10, and Madeline, 13, Nunamaker of Charleston were among those lining up outside the building. Claire said she has fun making projects, including coffee toffee cookies this year, for the Art Hall shows. Her submitted items also included a blueberry muffin scented soy wax candle from her Claire's Candles business.

"It's always exciting on the day the Art Hall opens to come out and see how their projects did," said their mother, Callie Nunamaker. Madeline added that the prize money, which she saves, is also a plus. The Art Hall is scheduled to be open 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

Madeline's items included a plasma cut metal sign in which she placed the images of a 4-H clover and her rabbit Ruby, who is too big for Coles County 4-H show competition now that this New Zealand-California mix weighs 11.4 pounds. She and her sister plan to show goats this year during the 4-H competitions at the fair.

Jenni Passig of Charleston submitted artwork, woodwork and other items for her daughter, 16-year-old Olivia, also a 4-H youth. Passig's own submissions included paper artwork, a mug collection, cheesy garlic quick bread, lemon cake mix cookies, and "lunch lady" brownies.

"I always bake something new to see how the judges grade it and to see if it turns out," said Passig, who also has made candy for past Art Hall shows. "You know it has gone over well if there is only one piece left as opposed to four with one bite out."

Mary Edens of Casey said she is a newcomer to the Coles County Fair Art Hall show, where she submitted a crocheted bedspread, knitted doilies, a 100-year-old quilt, and more.

However, Edens said she also exhibits items every year in a similar show at the Martinsville Agricultural Fair, and had been a regular entrant at the Clark and Cumberland fairs when they still offered such shows. Edens said she wants to help support ongoing shows by taking part in this county fair tradition.

Barb Snider, one of the judges for the Coles County Fair Art Hall show, said she started out as an exhibitor several years ago before taking on this new role. Snider said she and fellow volunteers are now working to build participation in the shows back up after fairs statewide were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I enjoy it. I really do," Snider said of the Art Hall shows.

Vivian Hallett of Greenup is displaying an antique barber strap and razor that belonged to her grandfather, John Devall, at this year's Art Hall show. She has exhibited other antiques, produce from her garden and more over the years.

Hallett said she began competing in 4-H shows in her youth and then shifted to the Art Hall shows as an adult. Hallett, who is still a 4-H youth leader, said she enjoys competing, seeing what other exhibitors have on display, and spending time at the fair.

"You get that in your blood," Hallett said. Her husband of 54 years, William Hallett, added with a smile that, "She has been showing produce longer than I have been married to her."

Sunday, July 30, at the Coles County Fair Noon, fair opens 1 p.m., 4-H rabbit show 3:30 p.m., 4-H poultry show 4 p.m., carnival opens 5:30 p.m., Little Miss, Junior Miss and Fair Queen pageants, grandstand 8–10 pm., Battle Creek concert, side stage

Close Sgt. Nicholas Clapp of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office and his 3-year-old K-9, Jett, meet children after a demonstration Sunday afternoon at the Coles County Fair. K-9 handlers from CCSO, the Charleston Police Department and the Mattoon Police Department demonstrated the dogs’ ability to search for drugs, weapons and stolen property, as well as their training to apprehend suspects. Malone's Taffy employee Chris Griggs dumps a container of freshly made taffy into a container to be sold on Saturday at the Coles County Fair. Driver Jamaica Patton and horse Judge Me Not compete Thursday afternoon during the harness racing events at the Coles County Fair. Harness racing will continue at 12:30 p.m. Friday. To view a video of Thursday's harness racing action, go to jg-tc.com. Kevin Rankin, Lincoln Fire Protection District deputy district chief, has been part of the department for more than 30 years and a regular volunteer helping to monitor things at the Coles County Fair grandstand. Thomas Vandeventer, 14, of Camargo and the Angus heifer that he borrowed wait to compete in the Coles County 4-H Fair beef show's senior showmanship competition on Tuesday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Coles County 4-H Fair beef show judge Lee Rincker, a Shelbyville native, speaks to Reid Kaufman, 9, of Mattoon during the junior showmanship competition while Colby Metzger, 12, of Charleston is next in line on Tuesday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Kelly Easton of Charleston shelters from the rain with her nephew, 15-year-old Blake Moore, and son, 11-year-old Case Easton, under the awning of Ribeye Shack Concessions at lunchtime Tuesday at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. They purchased ribeye sandwiches and cheese fries from this concession stand, which has been open for lunch and dinner during the fair. Pictured, from the left, are Cole Lemmon, Kaylin Nolte, Karly McKinney and Brayden Snider competing in the Coles County 4-H Fair swine show Monday morning at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Junior Miss Ayla Traub, Little Miss Finley Stewart and Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner prepare to hand out ribbons Monday morning at the Coles County 4-H Fair swine show on their first day on the job after being crowned Sunday night. The Battle Creek band is shown playing country music at sunset Sunday on the side stage at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. Other free concerts on the side stage will feature the Charleston Community Jazz Band on Tuesday; Black Vinyl, Celestial Apparitions and Invisible Spiders on Wednesday; Tad and Jackie Freezeland on Thursday; and the Frames Band on Friday, all at 8 p.m.. 