CHARLESTON — The upcoming Coles County Fair will feature an encore performance by country artist Jake Mauer and a full week of other grandstand entertainment, starting with the Miss Coles County pageants Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, the fairgrounds midway will offer Swyear Amusements carnival rides and a wide variety of food vendors, including some new ones, Sunday-Aug. 6 in Charleston. Other activities will include live music on the side stage, livestock shows in the barns, and Art Hall and Merchants Building displays.
Maurer, who performs regularly at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville and tours nationally, is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Monday following an opening act by local country rock band Absent Ground at 5:45 p.m. Mauer played football at Eastern Illinois University and taught at Mattoon Middle School.
"I love going back to Charleston. It holds a really special place in my heart," Mauer said, adding that he loves to see old friends at the fair. He is preparing for his third annual concert at the Coles County Fair.
The country singer said he plans to bring a six-piece band, with the addition of a steel guitar player, to this year's fair, adding that his band's steel guitar and fiddle sound especially good on George Jones and Merle Haggard classics.
Mauer said he wants to thank Mitch Titus from the fair's directors for helping make the annual concerts possible, Joey's sandwich shop owner Mark Grant for feeding the band every year, and Hilton Garden Inn co-owner Jeremy Yost for hosting them this year.
"All those people are bending over backwards to take care of us," Mauer said.
Other grandstand entertainment will include the Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Fair Queen pageants at 5:30 p.m. Sunday; truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; demolition derby at 7 p.m. Aug. 4; professional bull riding at 7 p.m. Aug. 5; and police canine units demonstrations at 1 p.m. Aug. 6.
In addition, fair board President Tom Jones said the grandstand will host Twilight Harness Racing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday followed by additional harness races at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Swyear Amusements has already begun setting up rides at the fairgrounds in preparation for the carnival opening at 4 p.m. Sunday. The carnival will offer $25 armband nights for riding from 4-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; two for one carnival tickets at 4–10 p.m. Tuesday and 1–5 p.m. Aug. 5; and $2 rides all day Aug. 6.
Concessions will be available from the carnival vendors and from food vendors along the midway, offering corndogs, fries, funnel cakes, lemon shake-ups and other fair staples.
Jones said the Fry Guys Grill will offer breakfast, lunch and supper hours at the food vendor building across from the fair office, while the Charleston Masonic Lodge will once again operate its burger and nachos stand next to the grandstand. He said the fair also will be welcoming a new mini doughnut vendor and more this year.
"We have a new food vendor coming in this year who has bacon wrapped corndogs," Jones said.
The full schedule for the fair and information on admissions to the grounds and to the grandstand are available at colescountyfair.net/.
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud
Coles County Fair schedule
Sunday
Sunday, July 30
Noon, fair opens
1 p.m., 4-H rabbit show
3:30 p.m., poultry show
4 p.m., carnival opens
5:30 p.m., Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Fair Queen pageants, grandstand
8–10 pm., Battle Creek concert, side stage
Monday
8:30 a.m., 4-H swine show
Noon, 4-H goat show
4–10 p.m. carnival open, $25 arm band night
5:45 p.m., Absent Ground concert, grandstand
6 p.m., 4-H sheep show
6 p.m., Frame Band, side stage
7 p.m. Jake Mauer concert, grandstand
Tuesday
8 a.m., junior swine show
9 a.m., 4-H beef show
1 p.m., carnival opens
4–10 p.m., two for one carnival tickets
6-8:30 p.m., Sound Source Music performance bands, side stage
7 p.m., truck and tractor pull, grandstand
Wednesday
8 a.m., junior sheep and goat shows
9:30 a.m., open beef show
4-10 p.m., carnival open, $25 armband night
5:30 p.m., Twilight Harness Racing, grandstand
6 p.m., 4-H master showmanship contest, show ring
Thursday
12:30 p.m., harness racing, grandstand
4-10 p.m., carnival open, $25 armband night
5–7 p.m., 4-H Federation Club pork burger meal, tickets $7
5:30 p.m., 4-H livestock auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board
7 p.m., truck and tractor pull, grandstand
Friday, Aug. 4
12:30 p.m., harness racing, grandstand
4 p.m., carnival opens
6:30 p.m., children's power ride-on toys demolition derby
7 p.m., demolition derby
8–10 p.m., Frame Band, side stage
Saturday, Aug. 5
8 a.m., dairy show
8 a.m., western horse show
1 p.m., carnival opens
1–5 p.m., carnival two for one tickets
7 p.m., professional bull riding, grandstand
Sunday, Aug. 6
All day, $2 carnival rides
1 p.m., police canine units demonstration
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rob Stroud
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.