CHARLESTON — The upcoming Coles County Fair will feature an encore performance by country artist Jake Mauer and a full week of other grandstand entertainment, starting with the Miss Coles County pageants Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the fairgrounds midway will offer Swyear Amusements carnival rides and a wide variety of food vendors, including some new ones, Sunday-Aug. 6 in Charleston. Other activities will include live music on the side stage, livestock shows in the barns, and Art Hall and Merchants Building displays.

Maurer, who performs regularly at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville and tours nationally, is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Monday following an opening act by local country rock band Absent Ground at 5:45 p.m. Mauer played football at Eastern Illinois University and taught at Mattoon Middle School.

"I love going back to Charleston. It holds a really special place in my heart," Mauer said, adding that he loves to see old friends at the fair. He is preparing for his third annual concert at the Coles County Fair.

The country singer said he plans to bring a six-piece band, with the addition of a steel guitar player, to this year's fair, adding that his band's steel guitar and fiddle sound especially good on George Jones and Merle Haggard classics.

Mauer said he wants to thank Mitch Titus from the fair's directors for helping make the annual concerts possible, Joey's sandwich shop owner Mark Grant for feeding the band every year, and Hilton Garden Inn co-owner Jeremy Yost for hosting them this year.

"All those people are bending over backwards to take care of us," Mauer said.

Other grandstand entertainment will include the Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Fair Queen pageants at 5:30 p.m. Sunday; truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; demolition derby at 7 p.m. Aug. 4; professional bull riding at 7 p.m. Aug. 5; and police canine units demonstrations at 1 p.m. Aug. 6.

In addition, fair board President Tom Jones said the grandstand will host Twilight Harness Racing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday followed by additional harness races at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Swyear Amusements has already begun setting up rides at the fairgrounds in preparation for the carnival opening at 4 p.m. Sunday. The carnival will offer $25 armband nights for riding from 4-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; two for one carnival tickets at 4–10 p.m. Tuesday and 1–5 p.m. Aug. 5; and $2 rides all day Aug. 6.

Concessions will be available from the carnival vendors and from food vendors along the midway, offering corndogs, fries, funnel cakes, lemon shake-ups and other fair staples.

Jones said the Fry Guys Grill will offer breakfast, lunch and supper hours at the food vendor building across from the fair office, while the Charleston Masonic Lodge will once again operate its burger and nachos stand next to the grandstand. He said the fair also will be welcoming a new mini doughnut vendor and more this year.

"We have a new food vendor coming in this year who has bacon wrapped corndogs," Jones said.

The full schedule for the fair and information on admissions to the grounds and to the grandstand are available at colescountyfair.net/.

Close Sgt. Nicholas Clapp of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office and his 3-year-old K-9, Jett, meet children after a demonstration Sunday afternoon at the Coles County Fair. K-9 handlers from CCSO, the Charleston Police Department and the Mattoon Police Department demonstrated the dogs’ ability to search for drugs, weapons and stolen property, as well as their training to apprehend suspects. Malone's Taffy employee Chris Griggs dumps a container of freshly made taffy into a container to be sold on Saturday at the Coles County Fair. Driver Jamaica Patton and horse Judge Me Not compete Thursday afternoon during the harness racing events at the Coles County Fair. Harness racing will continue at 12:30 p.m. Friday. To view a video of Thursday's harness racing action, go to jg-tc.com. Kevin Rankin, Lincoln Fire Protection District deputy district chief, has been part of the department for more than 30 years and a regular volunteer helping to monitor things at the Coles County Fair grandstand. Thomas Vandeventer, 14, of Camargo and the Angus heifer that he borrowed wait to compete in the Coles County 4-H Fair beef show's senior showmanship competition on Tuesday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Coles County 4-H Fair beef show judge Lee Rincker, a Shelbyville native, speaks to Reid Kaufman, 9, of Mattoon during the junior showmanship competition while Colby Metzger, 12, of Charleston is next in line on Tuesday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Kelly Easton of Charleston shelters from the rain with her nephew, 15-year-old Blake Moore, and son, 11-year-old Case Easton, under the awning of Ribeye Shack Concessions at lunchtime Tuesday at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. They purchased ribeye sandwiches and cheese fries from this concession stand, which has been open for lunch and dinner during the fair. 