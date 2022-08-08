Coles County Fair wraps up good week of family fun

CHARLESTON — Periods of heavy rain and high temperatures did little to deter a week packed with 4-H activities, food, carnival rides and a host of other family-fun events at the Coles County Fair.

The week-long event concluded Sunday night.

Tomi Sue Austin, vice president of the Coles County Fair Association who led the charge throughout the week, said she was happy with the turnout for the fair and hopes to see it rise.

Austin said aside from some rain in the middle of the week, the fair went off without a hitch, including a packed grandstand on Friday and Saturday and people continuing to ride rides into the evening on Sunday.

“The demo derby was really good, the tractor pulls were good, the queen contest was good,” Austin said. “I mean, we just had a good crowd.”

Austin said she felt the week was successful because of the work put in by the fair’s directors and volunteers. With those individuals offering their time for free, Austin said it showed how much care goes into operating the fair.

“The fair is all about the kids, in my opinion,” Austin said.

The annual Coles County Youth Auction, which featured the sale of such items as watermelon, parking spots, general projects, swine, rabbits, goats, poultry, cattle and sheep, was a record-breaker. The sale earned a grand total of $153,494, compared to last year’s $145,674.50.

“It was up from last year so I think they had good prices in the auction and everything, so that went well,” Austin said.

The auction is more than the money the children earn, however. Austin said the children are able to learn the skills required for raising their animals and continue to work on those skills through the auction.

“Of course, they've done their project, raise their animal or sell their general projects and that just helps them for next year to purchase their animal or the supplies they need for the general project.”