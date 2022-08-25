Coles County firefighters to compete in water ball tourney

MARTINSVILLE — Volunteer firefighters from Coles County and several other communities are set to compete in the Martinsville Fire Protection District's inaugural water ball tournament on Saturday.

Tournament organizers reported that four-person teams from each participating department will compete for a traveling trophy and bragging rights during this tournament at noon in front of the Martinsville fire house, 8 N. Union St., downtown Martinsville. Team registration will start at 11 a.m. The competition will provide an opportunity for firefighters to demonstrate their skills with nozzles and hose lines while using them to move a ball attached to a cable to score points.

The roster of participating departments includes Ashmore, Casey, Cooks Mills, Greenup, Lincoln Fire, Toledo, Westfield and several others. There will be no admission fee for teams or spectators. Spectators are invited to cheer on the firefighters and to attend a vendor fair that will take place nearby.