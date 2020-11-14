 Skip to main content
Coles County gets $91,658 state grant for replacement public transporation bus, related software
Coles County gets $91,658 state grant for replacement public transporation bus, related software

CHARLESTON — Coles County is set to receive $91,658 in state grant funding for replacing a public transportation bus and related dispatching software.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the county is among 31 downstate transit providers that will be awarded a total of $112 million to improve service as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“Transit in our downstate communities can be a lifeline for getting to work or school, a doctor’s appointment or a trip to the grocery store,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman in a press release. “This funding through Rebuild Illinois means these providers finally will have the resources they need to improve service in communities that have not seen this type of investment for many years.”

Coles County's Dial-A-Ride service currently takes reservations for passengers needing rides to medical appointments, pharmacies and other essential destinations. Dial-A-Ride also has a Zipline non-reservation based service that makes designated stops at scheduled times, but this service is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Transportation reported that part of the grant funding will help Coles County purchase a medium-duty 14-passenger bus to replace a bus that caught fire. In addition, the state reported that this funding will help the county replace outdated paratransit and dispatching/routing software to help its public transportation service perform more effectively.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

