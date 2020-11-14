Coles County gets $91,658 state grant for replacement public transportation bus, related software

CHARLESTON — Coles County is set to receive $91,658 in state grant funding for replacing a public transportation bus and related dispatching software.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the county is among 31 downstate transit providers that will be awarded a total of $112 million to improve service as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“Transit in our downstate communities can be a lifeline for getting to work or school, a doctor’s appointment or a trip to the grocery store,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman in a press release. “This funding through Rebuild Illinois means these providers finally will have the resources they need to improve service in communities that have not seen this type of investment for many years.”

