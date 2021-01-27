Coles County gets first real snow of winter

MATTOON — What was first forecast as about an inch of snow Wednesday instead turned into the winter's first significant snowfall for the Coles County area.

The snow that started around mid-day and was expected to last into the evening resulted in numerous calls to police to respond to accidents and vehicle slide-offs.

Among the calls was one to the area known as River Hill on Illinois Route 16 near Lake Charleston, a report of a tractor-trailer unable to get up the road's incline because of slick road conditions.

There was also a report of a school bus and other vehicles stuck on a hill on Lincoln Highway Road south of Charleston Wednesday afternoon.