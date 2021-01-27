Coles County gets first real snow of winter

MATTOON — What was first forecast as about an inch of snow Wednesday instead turned into the winter's first significant snowfall for the Coles County area.
The snow that started around mid-day and was expected to last into the evening resulted in numerous calls to police to respond to accidents and vehicle slide-offs.
Among the calls was one to the area known as River Hill on Illinois Route 16 near Lake Charleston, a report of a tractor-trailer unable to get up the road's incline because of slick road conditions.
There was also a report of a school bus and other vehicles stuck on a hill on Lincoln Highway Road south of Charleston Wednesday afternoon.
The mid-afternoon outlook was for 3-4 inches of snow by the time it was expected to end around 6 p.m. Wednesday, said Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center.
"It's the first big one," Craig said of the only snowfall of the season so far with any real accumulation.
The Coles County area averages 19 inches of snow for the November-March winter season, Craig said. Before Wednesday, the area had received less than 2 inches of snow overall with no real accumulation, he said.
Craig said the weather system that brought the snow was first thought to go more to the south. But a "northward push" resulted in the area getting more snow than was forecast, he said.