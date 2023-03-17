CHARLESTON — The empty lot at 331 N. Seventh St. was windswept and dusted with snow, but Holli Phillips could still picture a home for her and her two children there in the near future.

Coles County Habitat for Humanity broke ground Saturday for what will be its 44th new home project for partner families. This ecumenical Christian housing ministry has already cleared brush from this lot, staked the boundaries and helped Phillips select a design.

"I can come out here and hold the design up and have a really good vision of what it's going to look like," Phillips said of the planned home where her children, Graesyn and Abby, are excited to have their own rooms.

The stated goal of Coles County's Habitat chapter, organized in 1989, is to eliminate poverty housing by building modest, safe and affordable homes for low-income families. Homes are sold to families at no profit with a zero-interest mortgage provided by the chapter.

A local Habitat home's cost is about $95,000. Homeowners make payments on the mortgages with terms up to 30 years. Typical monthly costs are $650, covering the mortgage payment and escrows for property taxes and insurance. Partner family payments help build future Habitat houses.

Habitat seeks to keep costs as low as possible by using the "sweat equity" of the partner families, volunteer labor, donated materials and the financial contributions of area churches, businesses, community organizations and individuals.

Phillips, who is employed at Goodrich Theaters and VIP Cinemas, said she has enjoyed working with Habitat on her home project and seeing the "whirlwind" of activity that makes the effort possible.

"They are so helpful. It's so exciting," Phillips said.

Each new Habitat homeowner family is matched with a support team that assists them with design, décor, furnishing and other decisions needed for a new home. The partner family must also attend educational classes on Habitat homeownership, financial management and being a good neighbor.

Melissa McDaniel, executive director of Coles County Habitat, said getting to know Phillips during the new homeowner process and experience her kindness and warmth has been a pleasure.

"We are so excited to welcome you as a Habitat family," McDaniel said during the groundbreaking.

McDaniel said construction of the Phillips family's house is scheduled to start soon with the goal of having it ready for them to move in by early fall. She said this process will include a "blitz build week" in late April or early May during which the house will be framed, roofed and sealed.

Volunteers are needed to help with the construction and work behind the scenes on this home project, as well as to help staff Habitat's fundraising ReStore resale shop in Charleston.

"We are a volunteer-based organization. We don't run without our volunteers," McDaniel said.

More information on Habitat's volunteering opportunities and its fundraising is available by calling its office at 217-348-7063 or visiting www.colescountyhabitat.net.

