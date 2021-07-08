 Skip to main content
Coles County Habitat for Humanity gets $5K grant from Ameren Illinois

CHARLESTON — Coles County Habitat for Humanity has received a $5,000 Ameren Illinois grant to help construct a home for its 41st partner family.

The funds will go toward building a four-bedroom home in Charleston for the Daniels family, a family of eight. The building is set to be ready in September.

"The purpose of Habitat's affordable housing program is to enable low-income individuals and families the opportunity to become homeowners to improve their quality of life and break free from the cycle of poverty," said Melissa McDaniel, director of Coles County Habitat for Humanity. "With the help of Ameren Illinois, we can further our goal in improving the quality of life for low-income individuals and families."

Habitat for Humanity receives grant from Ameren

Coles County Habitat for Humanity has received a $5,000 Ameren Illinois grant to help construct a home for its 41st partner family. Pictured from left to right are Melissa McDaniel, Habitat executive director; Alesia Grigg, Habitat treasurer; Brian Morgan, Ameren Illinois Mattoon gas supervisor; Karly Combest, Ameren Illinois community relations coordinator; and Katrina Butler, Habitat vice president.

The funds come from the Ameren Cares program, which is part of Ameren’s initiative to connect to local communities it serves. Habitat has received a grant from this program before.

"All families should have a suitable and safe place to live, no matter what their income," said Colby Sawin, regional director of gas operations for Ameren Illinois. "Helping the Coles County Habitat for Humanity with their affordable housing program forwards our commitment at Ameren Illinois to empower the communities we share by giving back to the places we call home."

This year is a critical year to receive these contributions, according to McDaniel, for one reason: prices are up.

"It really does matter when material costs are increasing, and you're spending more on the bills," McDaniel said. "The financial support that we're able to get for the build is really important."

McDaniel says funds can go a long way since Coles County Habitat for Humanity is developing partnerships with local contractors who can provide discounted goods and services.

This led to them being able to cut the cost of a three-bedroom home from $82,000 to $74,000 in two years. For this newest home, a four-bedroom, they expect construction will cost upward of $80,000.

Those interested in donating, volunteering or contributing in another way to Coles County Habitat for Humanity can contact McDaniel at colescountyhabitat@consolidated.net.

