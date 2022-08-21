Coles County joins fight against cancer at Relay for Life

MATTOON — The Carle Mattoon clinic has offered oncology services for many years, and volunteers from its staff have recently joined the fight against cancer in a different way.

Those volunteers banded together this spring to form Carle Mattoon's first Coles County Relay for Life team in more than 10 years, and they took part in this American Cancer Society fundraiser's 2022 edition Saturday at Peterson Park.

"Relay is important and it's a huge fundraiser for a really important cause," said team co-organizer Sara Ray, a certified medical assistant coordinator at Carle Mattoon. She said the clinic provides cancer treatment services, so helping with Relay in its community makes sense. "It's really close to home for our facility."

Fundraising by the Carle's Cancer Crushers team included assembling a $400 "bouquet" of gift cards and other items donated by Coles County businesses. The team sold raffle tickets for this "bouquet" at the Relay, with each ticket coming with a chance to play Plinko at its booth for prizes. Children could play the game for free, which was a drawing point for the booth.

Ray said Carle Mattoon employees have been increasing their community involvement, including taking part in parades in Coles County and planning to volunteer at Lightworks this Christmas season at Peterson Park.

To prepare for Saturday's volunteering, Ray said she drew on her experiences walking with her husband, Steven, in memory of his father at the Moultrie County Relay for Life in their Sullivan hometown.

Fellow Carle Mattoon team member Kate Keil, a certified medical assistant, has raised funds in memory of her cousin at past Coles County Relay events. Both Ray and Keil said they were glad to help their employer be part of the 2022 Relay.

"This is my first event with Relay. It's a learning experience for me, but it's fun," said Carle Mattoon team co-organizer Kristen Rake, a patient service representative.

More than 30 teams and vendors set up stations around Grimes Field to sell concessions, crafts and other items or offer carnival games at Relay. The event also featured live music and other performances.

Cancer survivors, carrying a "Celebrating Life" banner, led a Survivors Lap around the baseball diamond to kick off the evening's walking after an opening ceremony that featured keynote speaker Tammy Leonard of Effingham. Leonard, a past Relay participant, shared her story of surviving battles with two different types of cancer within 17 years.

"I am proud to say I am standing here again almost three years cancer free from fighting that battle," Leonard said on stage, adding that she received strong support from her family, friends and faith.

Leonard said cancer is a relentless opponent, so she appreciated all the community members who turned out at Relay for Life despite the rainfall in the forecast for that evening. She encouraged them to keep people still battling cancer in mind.

"Just think about those that are fighting cancer and the storms they are going through," Leonard said.