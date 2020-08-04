Coles County Make-A-Wish convoy set for Saturday

MATTOON — This year's Coles County Truck Convoy won't be open to the public, but organizers are still hoping for a public show of support.
The event to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation is scheduled for Saturday morning. It's the second year for the event but, unlike last year, there won't be any public events to go along with the trucks driving the convoy route. That's because of restrictions in place with the coronavirus outbreak, which also led to moving the event from June to August.
That also meant the event won't take place at the Coles County Fairgrounds, as it did last year when there was a variety of public activities along with the convoy.
But tractor trailers and other rigs are still set to make about a one-hour trek starting at Coles County Memorial Airport and through Charleston and Mattoon, with a planned start time of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The "main emphasis" for organizers this year is encouraging people to line the convoy route, holding signs of support and cheering on participants, organizer Joy Eggers said.
The planned route for Saturday's convoy is east from the airport on Illinois Route 16 to 18th Street/Illinois Route 130 in Charleston. From there, it will go north on Route 130 to Madison Avenue/Route 316.
The convoy will then go west on Route 316 to DeWitt Avenue in Mattoon, then west on DeWitt to Logan Street, where it will turn south.
It will travel on Logan to Broadway Avenue through downtown Mattoon to 19th Street/U.S. Route 45, turn south to Charleston Avenue/Route 16 then go east to Interstate 57.
A police escort will accompany the convoy, which will not stop at traffic lights or stop signs. Convoy drivers will not throw candy or other items to viewers along the convoy route.
More than 120 trucks and drivers took part in last year's convoy and Eggers said organizers are expecting about the same number Saturday, a "great" turnout considering the coronavirus restrictions.
Proceeds from driver registration fees and other fundraising will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit organization that grants wishes, such as family vacations, for children with critical illnesses.
Last year's convoy raised about $30,000 for the foundation.
Drivers will be eligible for a variety of prizes that will be awarded before the convoy begins.
Drivers can still register to participate in the convoy online at facebook.com/truckconvoy or at the airport starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
