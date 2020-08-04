Coles County Make-A-Wish convoy set for Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — This year's Coles County Truck Convoy won't be open to the public, but organizers are still hoping for a public show of support.

The event to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation is scheduled for Saturday morning. It's the second year for the event but, unlike last year, there won't be any public events to go along with the trucks driving the convoy route. That's because of restrictions in place with the coronavirus outbreak, which also led to moving the event from June to August.

That also meant the event won't take place at the Coles County Fairgrounds, as it did last year when there was a variety of public activities along with the convoy.

But tractor trailers and other rigs are still set to make about a one-hour trek starting at Coles County Memorial Airport and through Charleston and Mattoon, with a planned start time of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The "main emphasis" for organizers this year is encouraging people to line the convoy route, holding signs of support and cheering on participants, organizer Joy Eggers said.