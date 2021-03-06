 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County marriage licenses
0 comments

Coles County marriage licenses

{{featured_button_text}}

Wesley Brian Richards and Katie Marie Hoult, both of Charleston

William Mitchell Deckard of Murdock and Teresa Lynn Prill of Oakland

Catarino Lucas Rodriguez and Jessica Lynn Krahnke, both of Charleston

Justin Dale Houser and Kara Michelle Poltrock, both of Mattoon

James Forrest Stratton of Charleston and Debra Kay Loveless of Springfield, Ohio

Christopher Lee Boyer and Brandy Kay French, both of Mattoon

Crystal Gail Christensen of Olney and Thunderina Francis Gibson of Evansville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News