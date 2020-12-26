 Skip to main content
Coles County marriage licenses
Colin Mathew Ralph and Julia Renee Pearson, both of Mattoon.

Joseph Ramsey Porter of Denver, Colorado and Catherine Mary Smith of Charleston.

Elijah Lee Milligan and Dulani Woodland, both of Mattoon.

Makayla Ann Dulaney and Harmoni Laikyn Monceaux, both of The Woodlands, Texas.

