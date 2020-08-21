COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Timmy Joe Yocum and Kathy Lynn Claybaugh, both of Toledo
Darien Deshawn Simmons of Danville and Danielle Keria Means of Chicago
Eric Van Yates and Sarah Olds, both of Charleston
Scot Carl Kersten and Michelle Christine Whitley, both of Charleston
Anthony Jason Livingston and Lydia-Mary Lynn Haverstock, both of Charleston
Michael Allen Fountain Jr. and Amber Lynn Dahl, both of Charleston
Alexander Lewis Rhine and Kiera Kay-Lee Ptomey, both of Mattoon
Zachary Ian Millis and Kara Renee Wilcoxon, both of Charleston
Justin Tyler Burch and Sarah Jean Adkins, both of Tuscola
Brad William Evans and Whitney Diane Meaker, both of Charleston
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.