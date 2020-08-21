 Skip to main content
COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Timmy Joe Yocum and Kathy Lynn Claybaugh, both of Toledo

Darien Deshawn Simmons of Danville and Danielle Keria Means of Chicago

Eric Van Yates and Sarah Olds, both of Charleston

Scot Carl Kersten and Michelle Christine Whitley, both of Charleston

Anthony Jason Livingston and Lydia-Mary Lynn Haverstock, both of Charleston

Michael Allen Fountain Jr. and Amber Lynn Dahl, both of Charleston

Alexander Lewis Rhine and Kiera Kay-Lee Ptomey, both of Mattoon

Zachary Ian Millis and Kara Renee Wilcoxon, both of Charleston

Justin Tyler Burch and Sarah Jean Adkins, both of Tuscola

Brad William Evans and Whitney Diane Meaker, both of Charleston

