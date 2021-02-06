 Skip to main content
Coles County marriage licenses
Derek Nicholas Clark and Leslie Ann Hansbrough, both of Charleston

Kenton Alexander Banyai of Charleston and Hannah Faith Louise Banyai of Arcola

Devin Christopher McFadden and Sonja Elizabeth Rogers, both of Charleston

