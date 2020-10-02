 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
0 comments

COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

{{featured_button_text}}

Billy Ray Meeks and Ashley Dawn Davis, both of Charleston

Michael James West and Emmaline Gayle Cler, both of Villa Grove

Michael Lee Hackett and Haley Nicole Boyer, both of Tuscola

Chad Michael Hood and Tiffany Nicole Hatchel, both of Humboldt

Jason Henry Cook and Mindy Lynn White, both of Charleston

David Wayne Craig and Jennifer Mellissa Leitch, both of Paris

Nile James Hieronymus and Kelly Renee Harvey, both Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News