COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dean Thomas Horsley and Robyn Marie Potter, both of Mattoon

Michael Dwayne Miller Jr. and Samantha Esther Garcia, both of Charleston

James Edwards Adkins and Amanda Lynn McBride, both of Oakland

Nathan Scott Kalaskie and Chelsea Marie Clark, both of Springfield

Anthoney Earl Morgan and Christine Ann Drummond, both of Springfield

Mitchell James Tribby and Tiffany Amber Walker, both of Mattoon

Drew J. Hopper and Gabrielle Renee Klein, both of Mattoon

Michael Alan Lanoreth and Jacqueline Nichole Bradley, both of Mattoon

