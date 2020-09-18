COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Dean Thomas Horsley and Robyn Marie Potter, both of Mattoon
Michael Dwayne Miller Jr. and Samantha Esther Garcia, both of Charleston
James Edwards Adkins and Amanda Lynn McBride, both of Oakland
Nathan Scott Kalaskie and Chelsea Marie Clark, both of Springfield
Anthoney Earl Morgan and Christine Ann Drummond, both of Springfield
Mitchell James Tribby and Tiffany Amber Walker, both of Mattoon
Drew J. Hopper and Gabrielle Renee Klein, both of Mattoon
Michael Alan Lanoreth and Jacqueline Nichole Bradley, both of Mattoon
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.