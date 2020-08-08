COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Justin David Eveland and Chelsea Lea McCann, both of Charleston

Travis Cole Johnson of Strasburg and Lisa Marie Riegle of Mattoon

Andrew Rodriguez of Charleston and Shelley Dawn Butler of Mattoon

David Charles Conklin and Mary Louise Cannoy, both of Mattoon

James Brian Trevarthan and Hope M. Wollerman, both of Charleston

Casey Ryan Hoenes and Melissa Renee Benham, both of Mattoon

Jordan Dakota Hall and Emily Ann Sparks, both of Mattoon

Rajohn Lavell Stewart and Ariel Antoinette Grant, both of Charleston

Douglas Leon Goad and Sue Ann Peeler, both of Tuscola

Matthew Gunnar Henderson and Ashton Nadiane Grider, both of Mattoon

Buddy Eugene Stone Jr. and Harley June Bacon, both of Mattoon

Reid Logan Eskew and Stephanie Lauren Smith, both of Mattoon

Curtis Trevor McDowell of Mattoon and Shelby Michelle Linder of Charleston

Lavern Allen Stutzman of Arcola and Lorene J. Mast of Humboldt