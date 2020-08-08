You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
0 comments

COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

{{featured_button_text}}

Justin David Eveland and Chelsea Lea McCann, both of Charleston

Travis Cole Johnson of Strasburg and Lisa Marie Riegle of Mattoon

Andrew Rodriguez of Charleston and Shelley Dawn Butler of Mattoon

David Charles Conklin and Mary Louise Cannoy, both of Mattoon

James Brian Trevarthan and Hope M. Wollerman, both of Charleston

Casey Ryan Hoenes and Melissa Renee Benham, both of Mattoon

Jordan Dakota Hall and Emily Ann Sparks, both of Mattoon

Rajohn Lavell Stewart and Ariel Antoinette Grant, both of Charleston

Douglas Leon Goad and Sue Ann Peeler, both of Tuscola

Matthew Gunnar Henderson and Ashton Nadiane Grider, both of Mattoon

Buddy Eugene Stone Jr. and Harley June Bacon, both of Mattoon

Reid Logan Eskew and Stephanie Lauren Smith, both of Mattoon

Curtis Trevor McDowell of Mattoon and Shelby Michelle Linder of Charleston

Lavern Allen Stutzman of Arcola and Lorene J. Mast of Humboldt

Russell Benton Towery and Holly Marie Sage, both of Mattoon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News