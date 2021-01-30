 Skip to main content
Coles County marriage licenses
Caleb M. Hall and Jessica Morgan Ulrich, both of Charleston

Marcia L. Bustamante and Tatyana Marie Leyden, both of Charleston

Justin Daniel Gordon and Katarina Danielle Pinal, both of Mattoon

