Coles County marriage licenses

DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69, both of Olney, were sitting in the outdoor patio of the Deuce’s Wild Saloon, located at 433 S. West St., Olney, around 8 p.m. when they were struck by a Silverado driven by 60-year-old Michael W. Mattox, of Dundas. Mattox was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.