Coles County marriage licenses
Shawn Marshall Easter and Sarah Ann Fischer, both of Charleston

Brandon Christopher Hedge and Paula Sue Decker, both of Ashmore

Coy Wayne Cox of Shelbyville and Breena Rachelle Davis of Sullivan

Roman Steele Dargis and Shyanna Brook True Farrell, both of Mattoon

